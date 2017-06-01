First night of Springfield's Summer Concert Series

It was a perfect night for the first of four Thursday evening concerts in Springfield's Forest Park.

Western Mass News is a sponsor of the event, tonight featuring musician Dee Reilly and her band in the amphitheater.

We caught up with the Holyoke native, who gave us a little background of her music.

"I started singing really early around 5 years old. My mom and dad are both from Ireland and my step dad is from Ireland as well. Country music has always been popular in Ireland, so I got the best of both world's singing Irish and catholic music."

The concerts are free and open to the public.

There are three more Thursday evening concerts this month.

