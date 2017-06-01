Several Norton High School students injured in tram accident at Six Flags

Several students from Norton High School had to be transported to the hospital today following a tram accident in the parking lot of Six Flags in Agawam.

Seniors from Norton High School held their senior trip today at the amusement park. The tram that they were traveling on reportedly hydroplaned and injured students as well as staff members.

Most were treated on scene by Six Flags medical staff and three students were transported with minor injuries, although It is said two may have suffered concussions.

All three students have since been released and parents were contacted by the school.

Following the accident, a few students and faculty members have complained about possible injuries.

Norton School Superintendent stated that the school will conduct their own internal investigation into the incident and will ask Six Flags to release all info pertaining to the accident, including statements from all students and faculty involved.

Graduation for the seniors will be on Friday and the Superintendent believes all the students will make the event.

