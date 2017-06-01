Springfield police respond to separate shootings Thursday evening

It was a busy day for officers that responded to two separate shootings in Springfield Thursday evening.

Springfield police say in one of the shootings a witnessed helped identify a suspect who allegedly shot a 15-year-old boy in the wrist.

Sgt. Delaney said an officer who was in the area of Woodlawn Terrace in Forest Park heard four to five gunshots coming from Commonwealth Avenue and Washington Street at 6:37 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene a witness told them they were able to snap a picture on their cell phone of the shooter.

That picture was sent to other responding officers and within 15 minutes, police found the suspect, 20-year-old Julien Rivera on Carver Street.

Rivera, a Springfield resident, was placed under arrest and charged with:

Assault and batter by discharging firearm

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling

Possession of firearm with a license

Possession of cocaine (found on his person at the time of arrest)

Possession of firearm in commission of a felony

According to Sgt. Delaney, the 15-year-old victim had 99 bags of heroin on him and a complaint will be filed against him.

Rivera is being held in lock-up pending his arraignment in Springfield District Court on Friday.

Just moments after that shooting, police responded to another shooting on Bay and Brown Street.

Police told Western Mass News that around 6:50 p.m. a man was shot in the right bicep by a 9mm handgun.

They found seven shell casings at the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok.

No arrests have been made in regards to the shooting at this time.

