Springfield police two shootings in which man and teen shot

A 55 year old male and a 15 year old were both shot tonight in Springfield in two separate incidents.

Springfield Police responded to Bay and Brown St. tonight around 6:50 p.m. for a male victim who was shot in the arm. Two cars were also shot nearby.

The victim is in stable condition and is expected to be released soon.

No arrests have been made yet.

At 7:55 p.m., police responded to Commonwealth Ave. following a shotspotter activation.

It was soon discovered a 15 year old was shot in the wrist.

The victim is expected to be in stable condition.

A cellphone picture of the suspect was taken by the witness and given to police.

Following that, The suspect was located on Carver Street and arrested.

Julian Rivera, age 30 of Springfield was arrested and charged with Assault & Battery by means of a dangerous weapon - Handgun.

The incident remains under investigation. Rivera is being held at lockup and pending arraignment.

