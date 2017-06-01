Chicopee Fire crews fighting building on Front St. - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Chicopee Fire crews fighting building on Front St.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Chicopee Fire have responded to 165 Front Street tonight for a structure fire.

Units responded tonight around 10:30 p.m.

Front Street is currently blocked while crews fight the flames.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

