Chicopee Fire crews fighting building on Front St.

Chicopee Fire have responded to 165 Front Street tonight for a structure fire.
Units responded tonight around 10:30 p.m.
Front Street is currently blocked while crews fight the flames.
Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.
