Sun, clouds and a few pop-up pm showers

It's a cool but bright and sunny start. Overall today will be rather pleasant however clouds will billow up again later this morning with a few afternoon showers possible. There could even be an isolate thunderstorms. Most of the day will be dry, like yesterday. Temperatures will reach into the lower 70's. Skies will clear out this evening with a quiet but cool overnight. Temperatures by morning will be down into the 40's.



The weekend will start pleasant. Tomorrow will be mainly dry and will feature a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will run a bit below normal with highs near 70. We should be into the middle 70's now that we are into the beginning of June. We still cant rule out a stray shower. Sunday will start sunny but clouds will increase during the afternoon with showers developing by mid to late afternoon (4-6 PM) as an area of low pressure slides our way. This will lead to a period of rain Sunday night into Monday. However, this system will stall off-shore and spin clouds and showers into western Mass for most of next week, yikes! Temperatures will run below normal for all of next week with highs mainly in the 60's. Welcome to June!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.