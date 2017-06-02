Firefighters respond to house fire in Ludlow - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Firefighters respond to house fire in Ludlow

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Firefighters in Ludlow are currently working to put out a house fire on Greenwich Street.

The fire started at 4:53 a.m. on Friday. The Ludlow Fire Department told Western Mass News that it was contained to the second floor.

There were no reports of injuries, and firefighters got the fire under control in a timely manner.

The cause is currently being investigated. Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the fire and will update this story as more information becomes available. 

