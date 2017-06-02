68-year-old Holyoke homeowner injured during armed break-in

A 68-year-old man was injured during an armed home break-in Thursday morning in Holyoke.

Police told Western Mass News the homeowner got a call from his grandson, who went to check on the home on 51 Laurel Street and told him the front door was pried open.

The homeowner who was away at the time of the break-in, got in his car and called police shortly after 11 a.m.

He arrived to the house before police where he heard noises coming from the second floor.

That’s when the homeowner allegedly saw 45-year-old Sean Young of Southampton rummaging through his belongings.

The homeowner approached Younger, and during the struggle the victim was “severely” cut in the ear with a pair of scissors.

When officers arrived to the scene the homeowner had Younger pinned to the ground and he was detained by police.

Younger faces several charges including:

Mayhem

Breaking and entering daytime for a felony

Melicious destruction of property

Assault with a dangerous weapon to a person 65 years or older

Younger will be arraigned in court on Friday.