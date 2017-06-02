68-year-old Holyoke man defends himself, gets injured during house break-in

A 68-year-old man was injured during an armed home break-in Thursday morning in Holyoke.

Police told Western Mass News Cary Bissell got a call from his 18-year-old grandson, who went to check on the home on 51 Laurel Street and told Bissell the front door was pried open.

Bissell who was not home at the time of the break-in, got in his car and called police shortly after 11 a.m.

He arrived to the house before police where he heard noises coming from the second floor.

Western Mass News spoke to Bissell and he said he went inside because he thought his grandson entered the home.

When Bissell went upstairs he allegedly saw 45-year-old Sean Younger of Southampton rummaging through his belongings.

He approached Younger, and during the struggle Bissell was “severely” cut in the ear with a pair of scissors by Younger.

According to Bissell, he "was able to choke the guy until police got there, he passed out."

Lt. McCoy said Young was pinned to the ground by Bissell and he was detained by police.

"You have to be more alert, if anything comes from this I hope that its more neighborhood watches," Bissell noted.

Younger faces several charges including:

Mayhem

Breaking and entering daytime for a felony

Malicious destruction of property

Assault with a dangerous weapon to a person 65 years or older

Younger will be arraigned in court on Friday.

