Car crashes into Monson condominium

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Authorities are on scene of a car that crashed into a condominium on 18 Palmer Road.

Police have not released a lot of details but we do know that someone had to be extricated out of the vehicle.

Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story with more information.

