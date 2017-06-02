Car drives over embankment, crashes into Monson condominium - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Car drives over embankment, crashes into Monson condominium

Posted: Updated:
Western Mass News Photo Western Mass News Photo
Image Courtesy: Monson PD Image Courtesy: Monson PD
MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Authorities are on scene of a car that crashed into a condominium on 18 Palmer Road.

Monson police tell Western Mass News they received two 911 calls of the accident around 10:49 a.m.

The driver drove through the condominium parking lot and went over a 12 foot embankment.

The vehicle rolled over and landed on the patio and underneath a deck of the condo.

Luckily, the driver only sustained minor injuries, and police said no charges have been made at this time.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.