Car drives over embankment, crashes into Monson condominium

Authorities are on scene of a car that crashed into a condominium on 18 Palmer Road.

Monson police tell Western Mass News they received two 911 calls of the accident around 10:49 a.m.

The driver drove through the condominium parking lot and went over a 12 foot embankment.

The vehicle rolled over and landed on the patio and underneath a deck of the condo.

Luckily, the driver only sustained minor injuries, and police said no charges have been made at this time.

