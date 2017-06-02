Chicopee police seek to find missing 17-year-old

Chicopee police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Officer Mike Wilk said Nex Varas has been missing since May 24 and was last seen in the area of Broadway Street around 2:40 p.m.

Varas was described as wearing grey jeans, a blue t-shirt, black sneakers and was carrying two backpacks.

He is approximately 5’3’’, weighs 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Chicopee detectives at 413-594-1730.

You can also use their text-a-tip messaging system to CRIMES (274637).

