Two brothers face slew of drug charges following Springfield raid

Two brothers are facing several drug charges after police raided their Springfield apartment on Thursday.

Sgt. Delaney told Western Mass News an investigation revealed that Dario and Dariel Grullon were packaging and distributing drugs out of their Harrison Avenue apartment.

Springfield detectives, along with Springfield Repo Detail officers searched the Grullon residence and discovered 18,147 bags of Donald Trump, Addicted, and Flat line-labeled heroin, 138 grams of cocaine, 13 bags of marijuana, and over $10,000 in cash.

Different types of packaging material and equipment including stamps, rubber bands, wrapping paper, tape, and tape dispensers, etc. were found along with a 9mm firearm and ammunition.

Police also discovered an additional 809 grams of raw heroin that could have produced up to 40,000 bags of heroin.

"This arrest will make a significant dent in this Heroin trafficking ring," said Sgt. Delaney.

33-year-old Dariel Grullon was charged with:

Trafficking in Heroin

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possess to Distribute Class D Marijuana

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm in Felony

Poss of a Firearm with FID

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Poss of Ammo with FID

Deface Firearm Serial Number

35-year-old Dario Grullon was charged with:

Trafficking in Heroin

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possess to Distribute Class D Marijuana

Poss of a Large Capacity Firearm in Felony

Poss of a Firearm with FID

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Poss of Ammo with FID

Deface Firearm Serial Number

They are both being held in police lock-up until their arriangment in Springfield District Court and their mugshots are expected to be released Saturday morning.

