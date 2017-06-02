Wild animals rescued in Ware, Westfield

Animal control officers in Ware and Westfield came to the rescue for wildlife on Friday.

In Ware, an adorable little baby Screech Owl who suffered an eye injury was located by a 3-year-old in Grenville Park.

The Ware Animal Control posted a picture of the baby owl to their Facebook page and said it's undergoing treatment at Tufts Widlife Clinic.

A Westfield animal control officer rescued another furry friend that was stuck in a fence.

The Westfield Regional Animal Shelter posted a picture of a raccoon in an awkward position after it's neck was stuck under a fence.

Luckily, the raccoon was released from the fence and was sent to a wildlife rehabilitator to be evaluated and treated.

