Eversource and Mass wildlife work to bring turtle population back up

The Eastern box and wood turtle have been on the decline in Massachusetts for several years.

Both are listed as endangered, and now Eversource and their contractors spent some time with Mass Wildlife to figure out how to spot them and what to do if they find one.

Turtle-sniffing dogs also joined in on the fun to help locate the endangered reptiles.

David Paulson works for the Mass. Division of Fish and Wildlife and he educated contractors on what to spot in Agawam.

"The eastern box turtle kind of looks like an easter egg but this bright pattern is great cover if you're in vegetation," said Paulson.



David said that June is when these turtles will be foraging and laying eggs.



Friday's training will further maintain a great habitat for those endangered turtles, which have been on the decline due to a lack of an area to call home.



"It all works out for the turtles and us because we can do our work and the turtles are protected," said Frank Poirot.



David recommends that everyone should be aware of turtles during the summer months as they are often on the move.

He said if you see an animal in distress try not to move it, but if you have to say off a road try and point the turtle in the direction it was heading in.

