Climatologists discuss President Trump's decision to back out of Paris accord

President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement is also drawing strong reaction right here in western Massachusetts.

A group of local teens were involved in a lobbying effort for climate change legislation in Massachusetts.

Western Mass News spoke to Professor Raymond Bradley who is the director of climate system research center a UMass Amherst.

Professor Bradley is also a distinguished professor in the department of geosciences and is recognized for his work around the world.

He said he does not mince words in describing the president's action.

"By simply walking away from this agreement we're basically telling the rest of the world we don't give a dam about these environmental issues," said Bradley.

He said pulling out of the Paris climate accord will impact all of us and the air we breath.

"Greenhouse gases are produced by every country in the world but mostly by big industrialized countries and the gases mix very quickly through the atmosphere so it's a global problem," Bradley noted.

He takes exception to President Trump's claims that staying in the Paris climate accord will cost Americans job and cost he country money.

"It's simply not true the fastest growing part of the economy is the so called 'green economy' and job growth in solar and wind an renewables," Bradley explained.

If there's any positive coming out of this, Professor Bradley said it's that states like Massachusetts, California and New York will aggressively work on their own to protect the environment and create green jobs.

