White fluffy seeds causing nuisance for allergy sufferers

It's the beginning of June but if you peek out the window it could look like it's snowing.

Many have been walking around sniffling and sneezing, and pollen seems to be the main culprit.

Cottonwood trees are leaving a mess of white fluffy seeds that are causing a real headache for allergy sufferers.

Laura and Danny from Abortech in Springfield said they've seen alot of it in the last few weeks and it's perfectly normal.

In fact it's a good sign for allergy sufferers because the worst of the pollen from this type of tree is over.

"It's not actually pollen the pollination has already happened but these are seeds which look like little cotton balls and can travel up to 5 miles honestly," said Laura.

But it hasn't been a great year for other allergens most of which we can't see.

"What's out there right now is the tree pollen and grass pollen plus mold which also is increased because of the damp weather we have been having," said Allergist Dr. Robin McGovern.

Dr. McGovern suggests taking showers after being outdoors, taking over the counter antihistimines and possibly looking into allergy testing if you're really struggling with symptoms.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.