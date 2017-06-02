12 cases of mumps have been reported in Massachusetts

A Springfield property manager was indicted on charged of forging lead inspection documents.

A warning about a mumps outbreak was released by the Massachusetts DPH today.

State health officials told Western Mass News that there have been 12 reported cases of the mumps.

They have been in the eastern part of the state in Chelsea, Boston, and Revere.

Cases have been in adults ranging in age 20 to 41.

There is no known connection to higher education.

The residents presented symptoms of mumps between March 24 and May 31, and 10 of the 12 have shown signs of illness since May 9.

The residents are all Latino, including members of the Colombian, Dominican, Guatemalan, and Salvadoran communities.

It isn’t believed that any of the residents internationally traveled before becoming ill, and their vaccination histories are unknown.

An investigation is being conducted currently by the DPH and local health departments.

The observed cases are being isolated and quarantine measures have been taken.

“MMR vaccination is highly protective against mumps and is recommended for children and adults," said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH, referring to the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine. "In addition, those who have mumps should stay isolated at home for 5 days after their onset of swelling. Mumps is usually a mild disease but can cause serious illness. If you think you have mumps, stay home and call your healthcare provider.''

