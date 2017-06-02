Holyoke Police investigate attempted abduction of two young girls

Holyoke Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping of two girls.

It reportedly happened last night around 7:30 in the area of Cabot and South Summer Streets.

Holyoke police said they did get a report of a man approaching two young girls.

The mother of those girls is warning people to be on the lookout and to teach your kids to know their surroundings and when something doesn't seem right.

"My daughter was coming from her friend’s house and all I heard was yelling," said Jocelyn Rivera.

She said her daughter was approached by a man driving on South Summer Street in Holyoke.

"Mom! Mom! What's going on? She said this guy tried to get us to go in his car."

Rivera said that by the time she knew what was happening and went to go follow the man to get his license plate, the man sped off heading into Chicopee.

"I want everyone to know, Holyoke, Springfield, Chicopee-- he's out there."

Holyoke police told Western Mass News that they're investigating Rivera's report.

They urge anyone with any information to call them with tips.

Rivera's daughters got a good description of the man.

She said he was a man in his mid-30's, with a beard and is bald.

He was last seen driving a light blue Durango.

"Just be careful when the kids are walking, because they walk to school during the week. I just want them all to be careful and be on the lookout."

If you know anything, or if this has happened to your kids recently, please call Holyoke Police.

