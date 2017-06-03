Partly sunny skies with the slight chance for a shower today

A dry and cool start to the weekend will be replaced by clouds and showers to close the weekend out. The beginning of next week is looking damp and cool with temperatures running below normal for this time of year.

The weekend will start pleasant. Today will be mainly dry and will feature a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will run a bit below normal with highs near 70. We should be into the middle 70's now that we are into the beginning of June. We still cant rule out a stray shower but many of us will remain dry. Skies will remain partly cloudy as we head into tomorrow night with lows dropping back into the middle 40s once again.

Sunday will start sunny but clouds will increase during the afternoon with showers developing by mid to late afternoon as an area of low pressure slides our way. This will lead to a period of rain Sunday night into Monday. However, this system will stall off-shore and spin clouds and showers into western Mass for most of next week, yikes! Temperatures will run below normal for all of next week with highs mainly in the 60's. Welcome to June!

