Dr. Seuss museum grand opening kicks off Saturday

The cat in the hat is ready for his big debut at the newly renovated Dr. Seuss museum on Saturday.

Everyone has been waiting in anticipation for the grand opening which will kick off at 10 a.m. in downtown Springfied.

The ‘Amazing World of Dr. Seuss’ Museum is the first and only museum dedicated to the famous author and Springfield native, Theodore Geisel.

"He's an icon of children’s literature, and he came from Springfield, so what better place to have a museum about Dr. Seuss," said Springfield Museums President Kay Simpson.

The museum will take you to the very beginning, from his childhood and inspirations, to his greatest books and iconic creations.

To purchase tickets and find out more information on the museum, visit the link here.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.