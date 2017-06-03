Chicopee police: Man assaulted officer, grabbed taser during arrest

A Chicopee man was arrested early Thursday morning after he allegedly assaulted an officer and grabbed an officer's taser gun.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News that officers were called to the area of Marshall Avenue after a resident saw a man trying to break into their car.

Before officers arrived, the suspect banged on the victim’s front door in an attempt to enter their house around 3:45 a.m.

When police got to the home they saw 33-year-old Sean Sullivan sitting on the front steps and when he was told to get off the property, he did not comply.

According to Wilk, that’s when Sullivan walked towards the officers and when they tried to take him away, he grabbed an officer by the arm and the elbow and they both fell to the ground.

At one point during the struggle Sullivan grabbed the officers taser and hit the trigger where he ended up tasing himself.

Sullivan was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

He transported to the police department and is being held on $100 bail.

