Record-breaking turnout for annual 'run for rice 5K' in Wilbraham

Athletes stepped up to the starting line for the 7th annual 'Run for Rice' 5K in Wilbraham.

Participants that spoke to Western Mass News said this is a race they enjoy tackling every year.

It was a record-breaking turnout as Bobby Olsen, the race organizer said they had over 200 registered runners.



"The money goes to the rice nature preserve maintenance fund," said Olsen.



The conservation of town-owned property of 150 acres of winding trails comes with a hefty price tag.

At the end of the road race, runners are treated with a little bit of ice cream.

