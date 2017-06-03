Six Flags gives away free tickets in exchange for prom dress donations

If you were planning on heading over to Six Flags New England on Saturday, you might want to check your closet before leaving.

The park is giving away free tickets all day for June 3 only for anyone who brings a gently used or new prom dress.

Donations will go to ‘Princess and the Prom’ located in Hartford, Connecticut.

Only one ticket per person per dress will be handed out, and the donations are tax exempt.

Every year ‘Princess and the Prom’ holds a three-day gown giveaway to over 600 girls that provides them with a unique shopping experience.

To find out more information on how to donate your new or gently used prom dresses, visit the link here.