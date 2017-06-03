Families reunite with Baystate NICU nurses

Families reunited on Saturday with the Baystate NICU staff that saved their newborns lives.

The celebration reconnected infants with the caring doctors and nurses who watched over them during a trying time.



"It is tough but it is very rewarding, and that's what keeps you going," said NICU Nurse, Brandi Warren.



With parents close by, nurses like Warren watched every breath, every struggle, and every milestone.



It was a celebration for the babies who were treated in the Baystate Medical center NICU.

Finn is one of their success stories.



"He loves to bounce, we have one of those little bouncers for him and he would stay in that thing all day," said Marcus Whitman.



With twinkling blue eyes and a bright smile, you would never know now that he had a difficult time entering the world.



His mother, Meghan Scareitto told Western Mass News she had preeclampsia, and that's why he was delivered prematurely.

The NICU ward becomes home to many families who nurture their little ones until the special day when they walk out of the front door with their baby in tow.



"We miss them, and we get to know the whole family because we get to work with this day after day.

But to see these babies thrive is worth its weight in gold," Warren noted.

