Partly cloudy tonight. Increasing clouds with afternoon showers tomorrow

After a mainly dry and cool start to the weekend clouds and showers will move in to close the weekend out. The beginning of next week is looking damp and cool with temperatures running below normal for this time of year.

Some locations did see a few light showers this afternoon but that threat will come to an end as we head into tonight. Under partly cloudy skies a cool night is on the way as we see overnight lows dropping back into the middle to upper 40s

Sunday will start sunny but clouds will increase during the afternoon with showers developing by mid to late afternoon as an area of low pressure slides our way. This will lead to a period of rain Sunday night into Monday. However, this system will stall off-shore and spin clouds and showers into western Mass for most of next week, yikes! Temperatures will run below normal for a good part of next week with highs mainly in the 60's. It looks like we will try to get back into the 70s by the end of next week but there still could be a few showers