One person killed at an apartment on Worthington St. in Springfield

A person was shot and killed on Worthington Street late last night.

According to Lt. Richard LaBelle, it was a "male victim" and he is a resident of Springfield.

The victim was found in the common area of an apartment on Worthington St.

We're told the shooting took place just after 11 p.m. Saturday and that it occurred in that common area.

At this time no arrests have been made.

Lt. LaBelle says no suspects have been identified yet.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this situation and as soon as more details come into our newsroom we'll provide an update.

