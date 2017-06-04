Deadly shooting at club in Springfield, 2 others injured

One person is dead, two others injured, following a shooting at a club in Springfield early this morning.

Lt. Richard LaBelle with the Springfield Police Department reports this was at the Kick Back Lounge on State Street.

Officers patrolling the area heard shots being fired at 1:59 a.m. right at closing time.

When officers arrived on scene they found 3 people suffering from gunshot wounds.

All were rushed to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance.

"One is deceased, one is in ICU, and the other individual is recovering," explained Lt. LaBelle.

The victims are all men Lt. LaBelle confirmed. He also said he believes the victim in ICU is in "critical" condition.

The man recovering was shot in the foot.

At this time police have not made any arrests and do not have a description of the shooter or shooters.

A handgun was recovered on scene near one of the victims near a vehicle police confirm. But it's not known yet if the vehicle has any connection to the weapon.

Detectives also found shell casings at the scene of the crime.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.

No further details were immediately available.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and as new details emerge, we'll provide an update.

If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.

