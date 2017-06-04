Increasing clouds with showers moving in this afternoon

It's a dry start this morning but it will be a wet finish to the weekend. The beginning of the new work week is also looking damp and cool with temperatures running below normal for this time of year.

Early sunshine this morning will give way to increasing afternoon clouds. As we head into the mid to late afternoon we will start to see showers moving into the region. If you do have outdoor plans this afternoon you may want to have a indoor alternative in mind for later in the day. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Showers are likely tonight so if you have evening plans take the umbrella with you. Lows tonight drop back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Periods of rain will continue as we kick off the new work week and those showers could last through Tuesday as our area of low pressure stalls out just offshore. It will become even cooler Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 60s on Monday and on Tuesday we may struggle to hit 60.

Some leftover showers are possible early on Wednesday otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 60s. We may dry out a bit as we head late into the week but that remains to be seen. Our temperatures late week will try to get back into the lower 70s.

