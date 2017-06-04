Springfield Police remember fallen Officer Kevin Ambrose 5 years later

The Springfield Police Department is remembering fallen Officer Kevin Ambrose on the 5th anniversary of his death.

Officer Ambrose was killed in the line of duty on June 4th, 2012. On that day he was shot to death inside a Sixteen Acres apartment complex while responding to a domestic call. Police say he saved a young mother and child, when he put himself between them and an estranged boyfriend.

Now, on the 5th anniversary of his death, Springfield Police are holding a 24 hour vigil in front of their headquarters on Pearl Street in honor of his memory.

"Two Springfield Police Officers will be stationed in front of the police station standing vigil for the entire 24 hours," explained Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney.

The vigil started at 8 a.m. Sunday morning and the public is encouraged to pay their respects to this "fallen hero in blue."

"This is why we do the "Ride-to-Remember" that takes place on September 16'th 2017," noted Delaney.

Fallen Officer Ambrose was awarded a Medal of Honor on November 29th, 2012. His family accepting the award that day on his behalf.

"Fallen but not forgotten ..." added police Sunday.

Since being killed in the line of duty, Officer Ambrose has not been forgotten by the western Mass. community. Not only on the anniversary of his death, but with events like the "Ride-to-Remember" and the "Kevin Ambrose Memorial Baseball Tournament."

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.