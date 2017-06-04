Powerball increases to $375 million - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Powerball increases to $375 million

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: MGN Online) (Image Courtesy: MGN Online)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, June 7 drawing is now at an estimated $375 million.

There were no jackpot winners for yesterday's drawing.  The numbers were 3, 9, 21, 41, 54 and Powerball was 25. 

Tickets for Wednesday's drawing are sold at $2 each, and until 9:50 p.m. at any Massachusetts Lottery retailer. 

If you do win Wednesday's drawing, the cash value is $235.4 million. 

Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. (ET) 

