Powerball increases to $375 million

The Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, June 7 drawing is now at an estimated $375 million.
There were no jackpot winners for yesterday's drawing. The numbers were 3, 9, 21, 41, 54 and Powerball was 25.
Tickets for Wednesday's drawing are sold at $2 each, and until 9:50 p.m. at any Massachusetts Lottery retailer.
If you do win Wednesday's drawing, the cash value is $235.4 million.
Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. (ET)
