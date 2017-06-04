State Police say London attack developments are being monitored

State Police say the commonwealth is monitoring developments out of London following last night's attack.

"As it does in all suspected terrorist attacks, domestic and international, the Commonwealth Fusion Center is monitoring developments and intelligence pertaining to (Saturday's) attacks in London," State Police said.

The Fusion Center "collects, analyzes and disseminates intelligence about criminal and terrorist acts and organizations," and works with the US Department of Homeland Security National Operations Center.

State Police say if any information develops that has relevance "to the safety of Massachusetts residents" the Fusion center will share it with police and the general public.

"Our thoughts are with the London victims and the emergency responders who again have been confronted by deadly extremist acts," State Police added.

