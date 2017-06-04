Two killed in separate Springfield shootings

Two people were killed in separate shootings within hours of each other over the weekend in Springfield.

One man was killed and two others were injured after shots were fired outside of the Kickback Lounge on State Street early Sunday morning.

Late Saturday night, a Springfield man was killed after he was shot at the common area inside an apartment on Worthington Street.

Now, residents in the Upper Hill section are speaking out against the recurring violence.

Western Mass News spoke to several neighbors that live near the Kickback Lounge.

They told Western Mass News the night club is a constant problem where cars and homes are often damaged by club goers leaving late at night.

Some said they've gone to the city to complain before and will be planning to make a complaint again this week.

No one has been arrested at this time, a gun was found next to one of the victims but it is unclear at this time if it was used in the incident.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.