Springfield family holds homicide awareness vigil

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A celebration was held by a Springfield family to bring awareness for homicide violence in the city.

The family of 23-year-old Darrell “Darren” Jenkins gathered on Kensington Avenue to the area where he was murdered three years ago.

Jenkins was killed on June 4, 2015 where he was shot in the head on 156 Kensington Avenue.

His case remains unsolved, and Jenkin’s mother is urging anyone with information to come forward.

“People are afraid or just don’t want to get involved and I really hope if this was your child you would want to know,” said Juanita Batchelor.

Anyone with information on Jenkin’s case is being asked to contact Sarah L. Stein

