Young women, families participate in 'Girls on the Run' 5K

Runners laced up their sneakers to take part in the ‘Girls on the Run’ 5K.

Girls in the 3rd to the 8th grade participated in different physical activities that teach certain life skills from how to foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service.

“I’m a runner and an environmental planner and [I] work in [an] engineering firm. I work in a field that’s 70 percent male. This was a way for me to do something that I’m passionate about to empower young women and I think that’s really important,” said Sarah Spencer.

Organizers told Western Mass News they expected over 1,200 to participate this year.

