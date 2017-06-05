Cloudy, damp and cool with plenty of June Gloom

Get ready for more "June Gloom." Today will not be a washout but it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and pockets of drizzle. You will need to keep the umbrella handy and make sure you have the jacket too. Temperatures will stay in the 60's.

Tomorrow will likely be the wettest and coolest day with periods of rain along with a raw, chilly feel. Temperatures will stay in the 50's! It will feel more like early April.

Leftover showers with lots of clouds are still likely on Wednesday as temperatures try to recover into the 60's. There may be a few bright spots but it is still looking mainly cloudy.

Things will start to improve for Thursday and Friday with a return to some sunshine and more seasonable temperatures. There still the chance of an afternoon shower or two with readings reaching into the low to mid 70's. Warmer conditions may arrive by the end of the weekend and start of next week.

