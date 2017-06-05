Heavy rain at times Tuesday

An area of decaying thunderstorms will be running into cooler, stable air over western Mass this evening, which will weaken them further. However, some thunder, lightning and heavy downpours are possible.

Showers are likely tonight through Tuesday morning. Some imbedded heavier rain is possible, which will lead to soggy conditions on roadways for the morning commute. We have a cloudy, cool, breezy, and damp Tuesday on the way, so umbrellas and sweatshirts it is. Temperatures will begin in the low 50s and linger there much of the day and even slip a few degrees. A northeast wind will gust to 20-30mph on occasion, adding a good chill. Periods of rain are likely throughout the day with showers tapering off Tuesday night. 1-2 inches of rain is possible for western Mass.

An upper/mid-level low will meander over the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic over the next few days, keeping us unsettled. Wednesday isn’t looking too bad-still cool with highs in the 60s-but looking dry. We get a touch milder Thursday with highs back to the low 70s, but clouds are still an issue. Low pressure will pass to our east Friday, which could keep clouds around as well, but rain should miss us. A weakening cold front will help to spark some late-day showers and thunderstorms Saturday, but we will be transitioning into a warmer weather pattern.

A trough will dominate our weather this week, leading to below-normal temperatures. Later this weekend, our pattern will begin to shift and a ridge will build over the East. High pressure developing over the Southeast US will bring a potential for record-warmth early next week!

