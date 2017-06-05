BREAKING: Northampton school evacuated due to gas leak - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

BREAKING: Northampton school evacuated due to gas leak

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Several homes and a high school have been evacuated in Northampton due to a gas leak.

According to the Northampton Fire Dept., the gas leak is taking place on Dana St., and Smith Vocational High School has been evacuated as a result.

Northampton Police says several homes on Dana St. have also been evacuated. 

Fire Dept. officials tell Western Mass News the gas leak took place due to construction, and Columbia Gas is on scene to resolve the gas leak. 

