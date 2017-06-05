5 arrested including 2 juveniles in drug raid in Springfield

Three Springfield residents and two juveniles were arrested in a drug raid on Armory Street Saturday evening.

19-year-old, Zachary Marshall, 23-year-old, Liz Marie-Rodrigues, and 18-year-old Jose Padilla-Ruiz, were all arrested just after 5:40 p.m. Saturday.

That's when Narcotics Detectives with the Springfield Police Department raided a second floor apartment at 31 Armory St. They did have a search warrant to do so, according to Sgt. John Delaney.

"The target location was held under surveillance just prior to the raid and suspects of this investigation left the apartment and were hanging around Armory and Worthington Street," noted Delaney.

When the "raid team swept into the area" one of the suspects took off, throwing a "loaded Glock .40 cal. semi-automatic handgun." They were caught though and put into handcuffs police say.

"Detectives then executed the search warrant and arrested four other drug dealers, two are juveniles. Once inside the apartment they found 182 bags of Heroin and $1,105.00 in cash," explained Delaney.

Marshall has been charged with Carrying a Loaded Firearm, Carrying Large Capacity Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Heroin With Intent to Distribute, and Receiving Stolen Firearm (gun stolen from Athens, GA)

Both Marie-Rodrigues and Padilla-Ruiz, were charged with Possession of Heroin With Intent to Distribute.

Police did not release the identities of the juveniles.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.