Indian Orchard man charged with trafficking in cocaine

A man from Indian Orchard has been charged with Trafficking in Cocaine after he was arrested in a drug raid Friday night.

Orlando Palmer is 37-years-old.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney says he was arrested following an investigation into the distribution of Crack at a home on Mazarin Street.

"As a result of the investigation, Lead Detective David Santiago obtained a search warrant for 46 Mazarin Street. The detectives raided the target location and arrested the suspected dealer," noted Delaney.

Police say they found 26 grams of crack cocaine, packaging, and drug paraphernalia as well as $1,812.00 in cash.

