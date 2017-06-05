Ex-Springfield police officer confirmed dead after missing plea hearing

The Springfield Mayor's Office, as well as the District Attorney's office confirms with Western Mass News that former Springfield police officer, Kevin Burnham accused of stealing money from an evidence room, is dead.

A warrant was issued earlier today for the former Springfield police officer.

He was due in court today and was expected to plead guilty after being accused of stealing $400,000 from the police department’s evidence room.

Our Western Mass News team was there to cover the proceedings when we learned that Burnham was a no show.

Burnham's lawyer was there in the courtroom today and claimed to not know where Burnham was.

A warrant was then issued by the judge for Burnham's arrest.

Wilbraham police showed up to his Raymond Drive home at around 4 p.m., where he was found unresponsive.

He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Then just after 5:20 p.m. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno issued this statement regarding "Retired Springfield Police Department Detective, Kevin Burnham:"

“This is a tragic ending to an unfortunate situation. My thoughts and prayers go out to Kevin’s family and friends.”

Further details weren't immediately available.

Burnham was charged with several counts of larceny after investigators said he allegedly stole money from more than 170 drug cases between December 2009 and July 2014.

In some instances, investigators said that Burnham "shorted" the cash count by taking money when he recounted it.

