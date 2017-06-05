Warrant issued for Kevin Burnham after he was a no show for plea hearing

A warrant has been issued for the former Springfield police officer, Kevin Burnham accused of stealing money from an evidence room.

He was supposed to show up today for a plea hearing this afternoon in Hampden Superior Court, but he did not show.

Our Western Mass News team was there to cover the proceedings when we learned that Burnham was a no show.

Burnham's lawyer was there in the courtroom today.

A warrant has now been issued by the judge for Burnham's arrest.

He has been charged with several counts of larceny after investigators said he allegedly stole money from more than 170 drug cases between December 2009 and July 2014.

In some instances, investigators said that Burnham "shorted" the cash count by taking money when he recounted it.

Western Mass News is continuing to cover this story. Stay with us on-line and on-air starting at 4 p.m. on CBS3 for the latest details.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.