15-year-old Pittsfield girl missing police say

The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old.

Her name is Sydney Najimy and she has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police say she was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and leggings. 

Sydney is 5'05 and 160 lbs.

If you've seen her or know where she may be, police are asking you to contact them.  The number for the Pittsfield Police Department is 413-448-9700.   

