Ludlow resident reports needles found in residential area to police

Ludlow residents have found needles littering a residential area.

Police told Western Mass News that calls about needles are becoming more common.

We spoke to a local woman who took photos of the needles she found.

She said it’s the 4th time she’s reported needles in this particular area.

Photos obtained exclusively by Western Mass News show needles found near Miller Street and Ventura Street in Ludlow, and those who live nearby said it's not surprising at all.

Judy and her husband Larry have lived in their Ludlow neighborhood for more than 40 years.

"We used to keep our doors unlocked all the time. We used to go run to the market and not have a problem. Now we can't do that," said Judy Chisholm.

They told Western Mass News that things have changed a lot over the last few years.

"Things are being stolen around the yard. Dumb things are happening now, but you don't know if they're drug-related."

Ludlow police echoed that sentiment.

"When I first started, a needle left on the ground was something that was kind of rare and became more frequent as heroin became more and more of an epidemic," said Officer Mike Brennan.

The Ludlow Police Department told Western Mass News that on average, they get at least one phone call every day about littered needles.

"It is common. We do carry sharps containers to pick them up."

And that's why police say if you find a needle, call them right away and they'll come pick it up safely.

