Review of licenses take place at Springfield nightclub following shooting

The search for answers and suspects continues after a weekend of violence in the city of Springfield.

Three shootings, two of which were fatal, have police looking around the clock for those responsible.

One of those shootings took place a nightclub in the city, killing one and injuring two others, one critically.

We learned today that the Kickback Lounge, where one of those shootings took place this weekend, has been under new management for a year and operating under the name, The Pandora Club.

As a private party was ending on Sunday, that’s when the shooting took place, killing one and injuring two others, so we went to City Hall to find out what licenses this newer business has and if there should have been security in place.

Candles and balloons outside the parking lot of the nightclub.

"These were targeted incidents and any homicide, one is too many," said Mayor Sarno.

Following the shots at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Police turned to nearby businesses for cameras.

"We are reviewing video-- there is cooperation occurring. There is possible ties to gang activity there."

"Was there anything that could have been done to prevent this incident from occurring?” asked Director of Licensing Alesia Days.

She has been looking over the licenses for the club to try and answer that question.

She said new owners took over the lounge around a year ago, and that the banners and sign should be changed.

"We are looking into that as a minor violation, but a violation nonetheless."

But a more pressing matter are the two licenses required for a bar or club, an entertainment license, and a liquor license.

Club Pandora had both, and with an entertainment license comes a security plan where owners lay out details, like if they check people when coming in or leaving a bar.

"It appears from the security plan that there should have been security on the outside. Surveying the premises. But until I have all the reports, I won't know if it's something that they had in place."

Both the mayor and Days told Western Mass News that neighbors have complained about noise when the club lets out, but often after shootings the street will go quiet.

"For decades, people pull up to a scene and people don't want to know anything. But the tide seems to be changing," said Sgt. Delaney.

Police are searching for the shooter in this case, and the State Street shooting, which killed a man on Saturday night.

