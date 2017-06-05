Gardening experts give tips on growing in unseasonable weather

These unseasonal temperatures could be bad news for your green thumb.

Western Mass News spoke with some gardening experts to hear what you can do about chilly June nights.

We're approaching unseasonable temps this week, which is bad news for some of your favorite vegetables.

"Fresh tomatoes. No matter where you buy them, they're not like your own from the garden," said Marilyn Foy.

Many people plant their vegetables at some point during Memorial Day weekend in preparation for a hot and sunny summer. Not the kind of weather we've been having, but some gardeners took the proper precautions.

"I've got raised beds and containers for a lot of the vegetables this year, so that'll keep the soils warmer in the raised beds," said Kris Foy.

Kris Foy of Springfield was raised with a green thumb.

If you don't have raised beds, there are some other things you can do.

"You could put up a barrier out of some type of cloth, burlap, or anything around them. That'd be about all you could do," said Steven Bordenuk of Sixteen Acres

Or, if you're growing vegetables in planters.

Some plants like broccoli or some lettuces could actually benefit from this weather. It all depends on how cold it really gets overnight.

