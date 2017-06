Springfield Police responded to UP Academy Kennedy School tonight around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a break-in.

As of 10:30 p.m. tonight, officers have arrested one suspect and are currently searching the woods with K-9 units near 90 Berkshire Ave for two more.

There were no reports on any injuries or anything stolen as of yet.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

