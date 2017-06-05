Holyoke immigrants honored for city contributions

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse honored two immigrants for their contributions to the city, as part of national immigrant heritage month.

Mary-Kler Tones-Meier and Iohann Vega were recognized during a reception Wistariahurst tonight.

Toens-Meier was born in Guatemala, and is now the Community Building and Engagement Manager for Wayfinders, an organization working to make sure all people have safe secure places to live.

Vega, a native of Mexico, works in youth development at the Gandara Center.

He has expanded the computer literacy program into a media production center for young people.

"Everybody living here comes from a different heritage, from a different culture. Having this opportunity to gather and celebrate our diversity is an educational and inspiring activity," said Iohann Vega.

"Yes, there is recognition for doing good things and yes, we are doing good things," said Marikler Toensmeier.

Throughout the month of June, organizations will celebrate Holyoke's immigrants with historical talks, panel discussions, a documentary screening, and more.

