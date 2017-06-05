Three Vermont residents arrested in Deerfield for drug distribution charges

Three Vermont residents were arrested yesterday around 3:30 a.m. in Deerfield following a traffic stop on Route 91.

A trooper from the State Police Barracks in Shelburne Falls stopped a black Honda Pilot traveling northbound on Route 91 after it made a number of marked lane violations.

Following a search of the vehicle, 98 bags of heroin was recovered as well as drug paraphernalia.

The operator, Melissa Loiselle, 36 of Vermont, the front passenger, Stephen Salyer, 37 of Vermont, the rear passenger, Jeremy Stanhope, 37 of Vermont, were all arrested and transported to Shelburne Falls Barracks, and to the Franklin County House of Correction.

Bail was set at $1000 for Salyer, $500 for Stanhope and $200 for Loiselle.

Loiselle faces the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

She was also issued a Massachusetts Civil Citation for marked lanes violation

Salyer was charged with:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Possession of a Dangerous Weapon

Stanhope was charged with:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.