A rainy, cold June day on tap

Make sure you have the umbrella and thicker jacket today. It will be cloudy, chilly and damp all day long. Temperatures will hover around 50 most of the day. Readings will run 20-25 degrees below normal! It will feel more like early April. A gusty breeze out of the northeast will It will make it feel even cooler. Periods of rain are likely throughout the day with showers tapering off tonight. A solid inch of rain is likely across the area today.

An upper/mid-level low will break down fairly quickly tomorrow so both Wednesday and Thursday are looking better. We'll likely see clouds giving way to sunshine tomorrow with highs into the lower 70s. Thursday is looking nice now to with a mix of sun and clouds and temps in the mid to upper 70's.

Low pressure will pass to our east Friday, which could keep clouds back into the area long with some showers. It will be cooler with temperatures mainly in the 60's.

It looks as though a ridge will begin to build in over the weekend which will bring summer like weather to the area starting this weekend and into the beginning on next week.

